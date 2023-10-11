Pak Suzuki Cuts Ties with Suzuki Daska Motors

Pak Suzuki has officially removed Suzuki Daska Motors from the list of its authorized dealerships across the country, effective from October 10, 2023.

In a statement, the auto manufacturing giant stated that Suzuki Daska Motors can no longer book vehicles as a dealer of the company. Furthermore, it has also lost its authorization to accept payments on behalf of the company.

“The party will be solely responsible for any violations,” added Pak Suzuki in its statement. Meanwhile, customers have also been advised against engaging in any kind of business, including booking and after-sales service with Suzuki Daska Motors.

In the last few days, this is the second time an auto manufacturer has cut ties with a local dealership. Earlier, Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited (HACPL) had announced the termination of its 3S Dealership Agreement with Honda Centre (Pvt.) Limited in Rawalpindi.

In a public notice, the company made it clear that the Honda Center “is no more authorized to act and represent as a dealer on behalf of Honda Atlas Cars.”

HACPL had also warned the public that the company would not be responsible for any deals or arrangements made after the termination.