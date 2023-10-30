GuGo Motors Introduces GiGi EV in Pakistan

The recently concluded Pakistan Auto Show 2023 (PAPS) saw some exciting vehicles being unveiled by the automakers. Electric vehicles (EVs) were one of the main attractions at the event.

GuGo Motors saw the PAPS as the perfect opportunity to unveil its GiGi EV. According to Waleed Ahmed, the director of the company, the EV is capable of covering up to 220 kilometres on just one charge with its 16.8 kWh battery.

Regarding its price, Ahmed said that it will be available for Rs. 46.60 lac. He added that the GiGi EV takes approximately 3 to 4 hours to charge.

It could take up to a month to deliver the car after its booking. Although, it isn’t currently manufactured in Pakistan but the company is mulling over setting up a plant and is considering an SUV and a sedan for the future.

Here are GiGi EVs convenience and safety features: