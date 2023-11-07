World’s Tallest Man from Pakistan, Ghulam Shabbir Passes Away

Pakistan’s Ghulam Shabbir, who was once had the honor of being declared the world’s tallest Pakistani, has sadly passed away in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, after a long illness.

Born in 1980, Shabbir shot to fame when he was named the tallest Pakistani on earth and held the title for 6 years. The seven feet eight inches tall Pakistani also made it to the Guinness Book of World Records. He became a prominent name in Pakistan as well as abroad and acted in the comedy serial of Saudi Arabia ‘Baini Wa Bainak’ and in Kuwaiti stage dramas as well.

Shabbir held the title of the world’s tallest man from 2000 to 2006. He lived in Dubai mostly where he took part in advertising campaigns and entertainment programmes.

Shabbir had great affection for the holy land and he also visited Saudi Arabia, where he met with the top government officials from civil defense and other departments.

He was also accompanied by the world’s shortest man, Kumar Ali. Both hailing from Pakistan were warmly hosted by the Saudi officials. The purpose of Shabbir’s visit was to pay his respects at the grave of renowned historical figure, Hatem Al-Ta’e, who was also known for his towering stature.

Ghulam Shabbir left school in the fifth grade to help his family look after their farm. However, when he turned 17, he also said goodbye to his agricultural pursuits.