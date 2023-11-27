United’s Best Bike Gets a Sudden Rs. 60,000 Price Increase

Months after its official launch in the local market, United Autos has massively jacked up the price of its 150cc motorcycle, US150, by Rs. 60,000.

When it was launched earlier this year, the US150 was the most affordable 150cc bike available in Pakistan, instantly making a name for itself. However, the company has now decided to increase its price by Rs. 60,000.

ALSO READ Yadea Unveils T5 Electric Scooter at Launch of First Showroom in Pakistan

US150 will now be available at a price tag of Rs. 330,000. Surprisingly, United Autos have decided to increase the bike price at a time when the Pakistani rupee has shown significant improvement against the US dollar.

On the other hand, the Electric Vehicles (EVs) market in Pakistan continues to grow as more companies are launching their two-wheelers. Just last week, Chinese e-bike manufacturer Yadea opened its first showroom in Lahore.

ALSO READ Careem Introduces Flexi Rides to Compete with inDrive

The company also launched its first electric scooter in the local market, the T5 model. The e-bike has been priced at Rs. 245,000 and it comes with a 105KM range on a single charge.

According to the company, it will be launching more showrooms in Pakistan and new e-bikes will also be introduced in the near future.