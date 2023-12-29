Gas Loadshedding Schedule Announced for CNG Stations

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced the closure of all CNG stations across Sindh for 48-hours due to shortage of gas supplies in the company’s system.

In a statement on X, SSGC announced that ‘all industries including their power generation units and all CNG stations in Sindh will observe 48 hours closure.’ The CNG stations operated on LNG will also remain closed.

ALSO READ Winter Vacations Announced for More Educational Institutes

SSGC stated that the closure will be observed from 8 am December 30, 2023 (Saturday) to 8 am January 1, 2024 (Monday).

The company explained that the shortage of gas supplies in SSGC’s system has reduced gas availability, which has led to ‘depletion of line pack and causing low pressures in the system.’

ALSO READ Decision Announced on Extension in Winter Holidays for Schools and Colleges

Furthermore, SSGC has also warned of strict action against any industry found violating this gas holiday period. The gas supply of all such industries will be disconnected for a week.

Earlier, exporters voiced their concerns regarding the critical shortage of natural gas which has severely impacted industrial production, leading to delays in export orders worth millions of US dollars.