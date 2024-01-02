CCP Allows Singapore Shipping Industry Giant to Merge With Subsidiary in Pakistan

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 2, 2024 | 6:51 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved a merger in the deep-sea container liner shipping services market.

Through the approved merger, M/S. PIL Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquires minor shareholding in M/s. PIL Pte. Ltd. Both entities are registered in Singapore.

ALSO READ

PIL Pte. has an indirect subsidiary in Pakistan called Pacific Delta Shipping (PDSPL). PDSPL serves as the designated local agent in Pakistan, helping manage shipments and cargo for PIL Pte. Group customers in the country. The merger shows the interest of foreign entities in Pakistan’s cargo and shipment sector.

The acquirer PIL Holdings is primarily engaged in investment holdings. While PIL Pte. Is currently active on the Far East Asia to Pakistan route (China-Vietnam-Singapore-Malaysia-Sri Lanka-India-Pakistan) and vice versa. It also owns and operates an international carrier with a presence in China, Southeast Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Oceania, and the Pacific Islands.

ALSO READ

The phase 1 review of the merger application concluded that the proposed transaction would not lead to the dominance of PIL Holdings in the relevant market post-transaction and the merger has been authorized by the CCP.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan Breaks Down in Tears After Public Harassment in Sheikhupura
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>