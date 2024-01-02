News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

CM Punjab Announces Completion Date for New Bridge and Chowk in Lahore

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 2, 2024 | 5:41 pm

Syed Mohsin Naqvi, the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, conducted a late-night inspection of the ongoing construction at the River Ravi Bridge and Shahdara Chowk in Lahore.

During his visit, he observed the night shift workers and assessed the progress of the drilling activities at the site. Emphasizing the importance of timely completion, Naqvi directed the team to expedite the work and utilize all available resources to ensure the project’s completion by January 31.

Additionally, CM Naqvi inaugurated the Islamia Ground Sports Complex in Lahore earlier that evening. He took a tour of the facility, engaging in a game of chess and visiting various areas, including the gym, badminton hall, snooker room, table tennis hall, swimming pool, squash court, and a gym specifically for women.

He commended the efforts of the commissioner and the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) in providing top-notch facilities at the complex. The chief minister highlighted that the complex now offers over 20 indoor sports for both men and women and mentioned the growing interest in memberships, which are priced at Rs200,000.

