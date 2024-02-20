Saudi Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Karachi

The Saudia Airlines flight from Bangladesh on Tuesday had to make an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport after a passenger’s health deteriorated mid-flight.

According to airline sources, the Riyadh-bound flight, SV 805, departed from Bangladesh’s capital city at 3:57 am. The incident occurred while the flight was in Indian airspace when a 44-year-old Bangladeshi passenger fell ill mid-flight.

The airline sources added that Abu Tahir was in poor condition, experiencing high blood pressure and continuous vomiting due to his deteriorating health.

The pilot diverted the aircraft towards Mumbai and requested permission from the Air Traffic Controller in Mumbai for a humanitarian landing.

By the time the air traffic controller could issue permission, the plane had already initiated the landing approach towards Mumbai. The ATC then requested the nationality and other details of the affected passenger and ultimately refused to offload the Bangladeshi Muslim passenger.

The Saudi plane was reportedly denied entry into Indian territory due to the presence of Bengali passengers on board the flight.

After receiving instructions from the Mumbai ATC, the pilot contacted the Karachi Air Traffic Controller to request permission for landing the flight in the port city. Subsequently, the aircraft was directed towards Karachi and successfully landed at the Jinnah International Airport at 7:28 am.

The Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) medical team at the airport took immediate emergency measures upon the plane’s landing, with doctors doctors arriving to treat the patient.

The Bengali passenger on board the plane received medical attention from the doctor present at the scene. After the check-up, the plane departed for Riyadh from Karachi.