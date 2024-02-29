News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

China’s New Train Breaks World Record Going Above 600 KM/H

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Feb 29, 2024 | 4:08 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

China has announced that its maglev hyperloop train has set a new world speed record during a test run, reaching an impressive speed of 387 mph (623 km/h).

The goal of the project’s developers is to build a train more than three times as fast, breaking the sound barrier and outpacing airplanes.

According to a report by New Atlas, the maglev train, known as the T-Flight, was developed by the state-owned China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC).

The previous record holder for the fastest maglev train is the L0 Series SCMaglev in Japan, as reported by JRPass. It has a top speed of 375 mph (630 km/h).

CASIC reportedly constructed a track approximately 2 kilometers in length in a low-pressure vacuum tube to test the train. To achieve such high speeds, the trains must experience minimal friction.

Therefore, CASIC ensured the test track was exceptionally smooth, with a flatness tolerance of 0.01 inches (0.3 millimeters), meaning there is a 0.01-inch difference between the lowest and highest point of the flat surface.

According to New Atlas, the 20-foot-wide (6-meter) tunnel has a geometric size error of less than 0.1 inch (2 mm), meaning the margin of error against a perfect shape. Furthermore, the entire pipeline can return to normal pressure in five minutes.

In the T-Flight’s second phase of testing, CASIC plans to extend the track to 37 miles (60 km) and enable the train to reach 621 mph (1,000 km/h). At this projected top speed, the maglev train would outpace a passenger jet, which typically cruises at speeds ranging between 575 and 600 mph (925 km/h and 966 km/h), as reported by Simple Flying.

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!


lens

Get Ready to Feel the ‘Beat’: Fawad Khan’s OTT Debut Sparks Buzz
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>