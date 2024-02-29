China’s New Train Breaks World Record Going Above 600 KM/H

China has announced that its maglev hyperloop train has set a new world speed record during a test run, reaching an impressive speed of 387 mph (623 km/h).

The goal of the project’s developers is to build a train more than three times as fast, breaking the sound barrier and outpacing airplanes.

According to a report by New Atlas, the maglev train, known as the T-Flight, was developed by the state-owned China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC).

The previous record holder for the fastest maglev train is the L0 Series SCMaglev in Japan, as reported by JRPass. It has a top speed of 375 mph (630 km/h).

CASIC reportedly constructed a track approximately 2 kilometers in length in a low-pressure vacuum tube to test the train. To achieve such high speeds, the trains must experience minimal friction.

Therefore, CASIC ensured the test track was exceptionally smooth, with a flatness tolerance of 0.01 inches (0.3 millimeters), meaning there is a 0.01-inch difference between the lowest and highest point of the flat surface.

According to New Atlas, the 20-foot-wide (6-meter) tunnel has a geometric size error of less than 0.1 inch (2 mm), meaning the margin of error against a perfect shape. Furthermore, the entire pipeline can return to normal pressure in five minutes.

In the T-Flight’s second phase of testing, CASIC plans to extend the track to 37 miles (60 km) and enable the train to reach 621 mph (1,000 km/h). At this projected top speed, the maglev train would outpace a passenger jet, which typically cruises at speeds ranging between 575 and 600 mph (925 km/h and 966 km/h), as reported by Simple Flying.