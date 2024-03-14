Punjab Government Increases Electric Bike Quota for Students

Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan has announced an increase in the electric bike quota.

According to the minister, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz wants to double the number of e-bikes under the government scheme. He added that in the first phase of the scheme, bikes will be provided to students of different universities.

During the first meeting of the steering committee established about e-bikes, Khan said that a procedure for scrutinizing the application process and addressing grievances from students would be established.

Secretary Transport Dr. Javed Ahmed Qazi informed the meeting that CM Maryam has notified a steering committee to address the issues related to the supply of E and P bikes.

Previously, the Chief Minister approved the provision of 20,000 e-bikes to citizens. Now, another summary will be moved to increase the number of these bikes.

The participants presented different proposals during the meeting, particularly emphasizing the inclusion of special persons and other sections in the program.

The provincial minister suggested forming a working group in this regard. Furthermore, he also directed to clearly outline all the steps on the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) portal to prevent any ambiguity.

Bilal Akbar Khan ordered the officials to prepare a proposal for providing 15,000 to 25,000 bikes to students for approval by the CM. Moreover, he also ordered to advertise the scheme in the newspapers and complete all preparations before June.