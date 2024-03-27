Haval Launches Second-Generation Big Dog Hi4 SUV Worth Rs. 7 Crore

The highly anticipated Haval Second-Generation Big Dog Hi4 plug-in hybrid SUV has officially launched in China, boasting an impressive array of features and capabilities. With a price tag of 179,800 yuan (equivalent to 7 Crore PKR), this new entrant is poised to make waves in the automotive landscape.

Retaining much of its iconic design, the Second-Generation Big Dog Hi4 showcases a sleek yet robust exterior, highlighted by a distinctive matrix structure polygonal grille adorned with the signature blue Haval logo. Complemented by round headlights, the SUV exudes a commanding presence on the road.

Noteworthy enhancements include a new “Hi4” tail badge and upgraded tire specifications (245/55), underscoring its versatility as a light off-road SUV. Boasting a ground clearance of 200 mm and impressive driving dynamics, the Hi4 supports seven driving modes, including economy, sports, mud, and sand, ensuring optimal performance across diverse terrains.

Equipped with advanced driving assistance capabilities, the SUV features a comprehensive suite of sensors, including ultrasonic radars, millimeter-wave radars, and cameras, totaling 22 sensors. This ensures enhanced safety and precision in driving experiences.

Consumers are offered a choice of five exterior colors, with dimensions measuring 4705/1908/1780 mm and a wheelbase of 2810 mm. Inside the cockpit, a 14.6-inch central control screen, a 12.3-inch full LCD instrument panel, and a HUD (head-up display) provide intuitive access to various functions.

Additional features include wireless charging for mobile phones, voice recognition, OTA updates, Wi-Fi hotspot connection, and mobile APP remote control. The standard layout accommodates five occupants, with a trunk volume of 483 L, expandable to 1,362 L with the rear row folded down.

Under the hood, power is derived from Great Wall Motor’s Hi4 plug-in hybrid system, comprising a 1.5T engine and dual motors paired with a 2-speed DHT. The engine delivers a maximum power of 123 kW and a peak torque of 243 Nm, while the front and rear motors offer a combined torque of 750 Nm. Accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds, the SUV boasts a pure electric cruising range of 102 km (NEDC) thanks to its 19.09 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery pack, with support for DC fast charging.

With its cutting-edge technology, dynamic performance, and luxurious amenities, the Haval Second-Generation Big Dog Hi4 sets a new standard for premium SUVs in the Chinese market. It will be interesting to see if Haval offers this car in Pakistan in the future.