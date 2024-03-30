Islamabad Police Cracks Down on Vehicles With Tinted Windows and Fancy Number Plates

Following the directives of Islamabad Capital Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Traffic Division of Islamabad Capital Police has launched a crackdown on vehicles and motorcycles with tinted glasses and fancy number plates.

According to a police spokesman, action has been taken against owners and drivers of 5,554 vehicles and motorcycles. Furthermore, they have impounded 199 vehicles and motorcycles, which have been held at various police stations.

Legal action was taken against 1,884 vehicles with tinted windows, with 77 impounded at various police stations.

Furthermore, Safe City Islamabad issued fines to over 1,900 vehicles and motorcycles found to have improper or fancy number plates.

Senior police officials stated that driving vehicles with tinted glasses in Islamabad is strictly prohibited, and no department has the authority to grant permission for their use.

CTO Muhammad Sarfraz Virk has advised citizens to voluntarily remove tinted papers from their vehicles. The Islamabad Capital Police have set up special pickets in various areas of the city to enforce this measure.

Citizens have also been advised to cooperate with law enforcement authorities during the campaign against tinted glasses.