Free Parking Announced During Eid Al Fitr 2024 Holidays in UAE

During the Eid Al Fitr holidays in Dubai, parking will be complimentary for a minimum of six days. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai declared on Friday that parking fees will be waived from the 29th of Ramadan to the 3rd of Shawaal (according to the Islamic calendar).

This translates to no charges for parking from Monday, April 8, to April 12 if Eid Al Fitr is observed on April 10. As parking is already free on Sundays in Dubai, drivers can benefit from six consecutive days of free parking throughout the Emirates.

However, should Eid Al Fitr occur on April 9, depending on moon sightings, free parking will be applicable for only five days. Paid parking will resume on the 4th of Shawaal, the fourth day of Eid.

Additionally, the RTA has released the operating hours for all its services during the Eid Al Fitr holidays. Vehicle testing centers will remain open on the 29th of Ramadan and the 3rd of Shawwal.

Customer Happiness Centres

All Customer Happiness Centres will be closed during the Eid holidays. However, the Smart Customers Centres of Umm Ramool, Deira, Barsha, Al Kifaf centers and RTA Head Office will remain operational as usual 24/7.

Dubai Metro

Dubai Metro will operate from 5 am to 1 am on April 6, from 8 am to 1 am on Sunday, April 7, from 5 am to 1 am from Monday to Saturday, April 8-13, and from 8 am to 12 midnight on Sunday, April 14.

Dubai Tram

Monday to Saturday: 6 am – 1 am, and Sunday: 9 am to 1 am (next day).

Dubai Bus

Adjustments will be made to the operating hours of Dubai Bus and intercity buses during the EID Al Fitr holiday. Commuters can check the revised metro and marine transport timing on the RTA app. Operating hours for marine transport, including water taxi, Dubai Ferry, and abra can also be found on the RTA app

Vehicle testing

Service centres are closed during Eid Al Fitr from Ramadann 29 to Shawwal 3. Work will resume on Shawwal 4. Vehicle testing service will be provided only on Ramadan 29 and Shawwal 3.