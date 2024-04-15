Mercedes-AMG is Making an Electric Super SUV With 1,000 HP

Luxury automaker, Mercedes-AMG is reportedly gearing up to unveil an electric super SUV with a staggering 1,000 horsepower, set to hit the market in 2026. According to media reports, the vehicle will mark a big departure from existing Benz-branded products, as it will be built upon the upcoming AMG.EA platform.

While Mercedes may have scrapped plans for its unconventional half sedan/half Maybach SUV hybrid, the new electric SUV, said to be comparable in size to the Vision AMG, is estimated to measure around 200.0 inches in length with a wheelbase of approximately 118.0 inches, positioning it as a formidable competitor against rivals like the Lotus Eletre and Porsche’s forthcoming three-row electric luxobarge. Additionally, it is expected to indirectly challenge BMW’s polarizing XM plug-in hybrid.

Sources claim that AMG will provide a glimpse of the flagship electric SUV through a concept unveiling before rolling out the production model in the coming years. While specifics regarding the number of motors remain undisclosed, it is confirmed that the vehicle will boast all-wheel drive capability, with an anticipated combined output exceeding 1,000 horsepower. Sources familiar with AMG’s plans suggest that the SUV will introduce “a whole new level of variable traction possibilities.”

The unnamed model is speculated to serve as the SUV counterpart to the Vision AMG, positioning itself as the electric successor to the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. This will be AMG’s first bespoke performance car since the SLS AMG Electric Drive, which marked a transition from gasoline-powered to electric performance.

Reports suggest that Mercedes is already making preparations at its German plant in Sindelfingen to accommodate production of the super SUV. The vehicle is anticipated to share an assembly line with the sedan model, which will debut first.

While enthusiasts may have to wait longer for an all-electric sports car from AMG, the focus on volume-oriented products like the sedan and SUV signals a strategic approach to the evolving automotive landscape. The development of AMG’s electric platform underscores a commitment to delivering exhilarating driving experiences in the era of electric vehicles, promising a future where performance and sustainability seamlessly converge.