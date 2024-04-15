Chinese Automaker Chery Unveils iCar V23 EV

Chinese state-owned automobile manufacturer, Chery, unveiled the iCar V23, marking the latest addition to its iCar lineup. A collaboration between Chery and Xiaomi’s subsidiary Zhimi Technology, aka Smartmi, the vehicle was showcased ahead of its official debut at the Beijing Auto Show later this month, with pre-sales scheduled to commence in the second half of the year.

The V23 is a compact, all-electric SUV that has a distinctive box shape, signaling a departure from the conventional design norms. With dimensions measuring 4220 mm in length, 1915 mm in width, and 1845 mm in height, along with a wheelbase of 2730 mm, the iCar V23 is slightly smaller than its predecessor, the iCar 03.

While sharing some stylistic elements with the iCar 03, the iCar V23 presents a more rugged appearance. One notable feature is the large solid C pillar, though it may pose visibility challenges. Additionally, a unique box-shaped compartment, referred to as a ‘school bag’ by Chinese media, is integrated into the side-opening tailgate, providing additional storage accessible only from inside the car.

Equipped with Horizon Robotics J3 and Texas Instruments TDA4 chips, along with advanced sensors including millimeter wavelength radars and high-resolution cameras, the iCar V23 offers what Chery describes as L2++ intelligent driving capabilities.

The vehicle is available in both rear-wheel and all-wheel-drive configurations. Chinese media reports suggest an 80 kWh CATL battery, with claimed ranges of 400 km for the single-motor version and 500 km for the dual-motor variant, though the discrepancy suggests a probable variation in battery sizes.

Further enhancing its off-road capabilities, the iCar V23 offers a choice of 19 or 21-inch wheels, with rear-wheel-drive versions boasting impressive approach and departure angles of 42° and 40°, respectively, and a ground clearance of 206 mm. Meanwhile, four-wheel-drive versions offer even greater angles and ground clearance, at 43°, 41°, and 212 mm, respectively.

Inside the cabin, the iCar V23 features rounded corners and prominent dials and buttons, particularly under the central touchscreen, which primarily controls the air conditioning system. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip, the Human-Machine Interface (HMI) offers a 3D experience, enhancing user interaction and functionality.