Punjab CM Approves Funding for 630 New Public Transport Buses

On Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved funds for 630 new public buses to be included in the urban transport system.

These buses will benefit cities like Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, and Bahawalpur.

ALSO READ Rare Persian Leopard Spotted in Balochistan

The approval was given during a meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development. It was also attended by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Senator Pervez Rasheed, the Chief Secretary, Inspector General (IG) Punjab, Chairman P&D, and Secretaries of Finance, Local Government, and Information, among others.

During the meeting, the committee deliberated on several development initiatives, including the allocation of funds for the upgradation of Government Pilot Boys High School on Wahdat Road. Moreover, approval was granted for the provision of 150 e-bikes to female police officers.

During the meeting, several decisions were made, including the approval of a special allowance for 332 under-officers of the Anti-Terrorism Department.

Additionally, a Water and Sanitation Services Company is planned in Sahiwal. Moreover, the Lahore Development Plan is getting Rs. 34 billion worth of development schemes.

ALSO READ Motorway Police Wants to Hire 2,600 People This Year

The officials also agreed in principle to promote Govt. Syed Muhammad Hussain TB Hospital Samli to a general hospital. Following a briefing on the establishment of field hospitals in various locations in Murree, the Chief Minister directed the immediate release of all funds for the upgrading of Tertiary Care Hospitals.