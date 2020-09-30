Yamaha Announces Yet Another Hike in Bike Prices

Yamaha has announced rather sizeable price bumps in their entire bike lineup. This happens to be their 2nd price bump within a period of 3 months, as the recent revision took place on July 1st, 2020. As per the official circular issued to various dealerships across the country, the new prices shall be made effective from the 1st of October, 2020.

The prices of all the bikes currently being offered by Yamaha have increased by Rs. 6000. The company has not issued any statement as to why the prices have been increased yet again for the 3rd time this year. Following are the new prices that have been mentioned on the official circular issued by Yamaha:

Bikes Old Price (PKR) Revised Price (PKR) Price Increase (PKR) YB 125 Z 151,000 157,000 6,000 YB 125 Z DX 163,500 169,500 6,000 YBR 125 169,000 175,000 6,000 YBR 125 G 178,000 184,000 6,000

Among all the major bike manufacturers in Pakistan, Yamaha is the first to declare the revised prices for their bikes in this new spell of price hikes. With that said, there is a likelihood that Pak-Suzuki and Atlas Honda will soon follow in Yamaha’s footsteps.

With the lockdowns having been eased in the past few days, the business activity has picked up quite a bit with the supply and demand having been rehabilitated to their ‘pre-COVID’ state. However, the frequent revisions in the prices of vehicles and bikes alike is becoming quite bothersome for the customers that are out to shop for new cars and bikes.