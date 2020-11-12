KP Traffic Police Launches FM Radio Station

Yesterday, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sanaullah Abbasi, inaugurated the first designated FM radio station for the Traffic Police.

The purpose of the channel is reportedly to sensitize the public about traffic laws and broadcast awareness campaigns to address general traffic issues.

Speaking with the media about the development, Abbasi stated that this new initiative will play an instrumental role in ensuring a better flow of traffic within the city and will aid the management of inbound traffic from the surrounding areas to the main city. He further added that the plan is to extend the broadcast to the neighboring districts to educate the maximum number of motorists.

Abbasi added that the local police department is striving to address all the traffic regulation issues by employing modern methods and tools. He remarked that the FM station will broadcast educational messages and provide guidance to road users on a daily basis to ensure a safe and friendly traffic environment.

He further stated that motorists will be kept up-to-date about traffic conditions at key thoroughfares within and around the city to ensure smooth traffic flow and convenience for road users.

The IGP also shared his vision to create a model traffic environment in KP for the entire country to follow.