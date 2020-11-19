MG HS SUV Receives More Orders Than All Toyota and Honda Sales Combined

Morris Garages (MG) has already received 10,000 orders for the yet to be launched HS Crossover SUV. The China-based British automaker opened up the bookings for the HS SUV over the past weekend, with a price tag of just over Rs. 5.5 million.

Moreover, if the pre-booking figures are to be believed, it seems that the performance figures, tech-features, interior, and overall design of the SUV have gathered quite a few admirers. This number is higher than Toyota and Honda’s combined sales for October 2020.

The MG HS, being a compact crossover SUV, is likely to go up against other SUVs like the Kia Sportage, the Hyundai Tucson, and the DFSK Glory 580 in the Pakistani market upon arrival.

Reports suggest that the vehicle launched in Pakistan will have a 1.5-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that generates 162 horsepower and 250 Newton per Meter of torque. That power will be sent to the front wheels only, via a 6-speed Dual Clutch automatic transmission.

The international models of the HS are primed with modern tech and safety features, which shall be revealed upon the formal launch of the vehicle.

According to Javed Afridi, the launch ceremony will take place in December 2020. Javed Afridi is one of the key stakeholders in the joint venture between Pakistan’s JW Park Motors and Chinese firm, SAIC, which owns MG Motors.

In an important revelation, Afridi told the media that the company would start producing CKD units of the vehicles by June 2021. He added that in the first phase, they would launch three SUVs, the MG-HS, MG-ZS 1.5, and the fully-electric MG ZS EV which has a 44.5 kWh lithium-ion battery that powers a single electric motor.

Afridi also shared that the MG will introduce other models as well by early 2021, including sedans and hatchbacks. He informed that the automaker has high hopes due to the success of the commercial trucks launched under the JW-Forland company name.