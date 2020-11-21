Four Camouflaged Kia Cars Spotted in Karachi

Four new Kia cars have been spotted on the roads of Karachi. Two of these were sedans and two were SUVs, all wrapped in skins emblazoned with the words ‘WE ARE UNSTOPPABLE’.

Since the cars have been under wraps, their photographs are being hotly debated on social media, with the aficionados and critics offering opinions and speculations about what is in store for the Pakistan market.

Which Models Are These?

All four cars are easily identifiable in the photos: one is the Stinger (evident by its headlights); the other is a Cerato (evident by its tail lights); the mid-size SUV is the Sorento (evident by its general outline); and based on the size, taillights, and side profile, it is highly likely that the compact SUV is a Kia Niro.

According to the latest scoop shared by a media outlet three days ago, JS Global Capital’s senior research analyst Ahmed Lakhani’s sources in Kia reported that the automaker is planning to launch four new cars in Pakistan before the end of 2021. One of them, as revealed a couple of weeks ago by Pakwheels.com, will be the Kia Sorento.

Reports state that Kia has already brought a few Complete Built-up Units (CBU) to Pakistan including the 2.4-liter engine and the 3.5-liter V6 engine options for testing purposes.

It was also revealed that the company will initially import 46 CBUs and will begin assembling the midsize SUV locally shortly afterward.

Rumors suggest that Kia will probably launch a subcompact SUV and a sedan in the market as well. There is no official news about which SUV and Sedan they will be but it is likely that the sedan will either be a Cerato or a Rio.

Kia has been highly secretive about its final product lineup for the Pakistani market. However, with the Automotive Development Policy (ADP) 2016-21 about to expire, the automaker plans to strike while the iron is hot and make the best of a seemingly favorable situation before 30 June 2021, which is the expiration date of the ADP 2016-21.