Elon Musk Tweets About Quitting to Become a Full-Time Influencer

CEO of Space X and Tesla Elon Musk, who is also known for being really active on Twitter, has raised eyebrows yet again for musing about quitting his jobs and becoming a full-time influencer and asking Twitterati what they think of it.

As always, Musk’s tweet was met with exuberance, and a number of popular influencers offered to give the world’s richest man tips on how to gain more popularity and boost his YouTube views. Others remarked that he is already nothing less than an influencer for many.

However, it is not clear if Musk was being serious about forgoing his jobs. The billionaire has a following of 66 million on Twitter, with the number of retweets and likes surging every minute. His idiosyncrasies include eccentric tweets, despite which he is still among the most influential people on the internet.

Musk often tweets about cryptocurrency, digital space, the internet, and his companies. His last tweet was posted a day after the news that he had sold almost $12 billion worth of shares in the last month. This was subsequent to his previous tweet in which he had asked whether he should sell 10 percent of his share in Tesla, to which the majority agreed, after which he sold $12 billion worth of stakes.

Some of Musk’s previous tweets had raised regulatory and corporate governance concerns, and he was fined $20 million by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for misleading investors with his tweets in 2018, in addition to being forced to resign as chairman. Unfazed by the penalty, he responded to a tweet that brought it up, saying it was “worth it”.

Howard Fischer, a partner at law firm Moses & Singer, does not think that Musk’s latest tweets have violated any rules because they are too vague. He said, “I think that Musk’s social media comments are subject to a substantial discount, as it were, by the market, as compared to other executives”.