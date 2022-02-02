Islamabad Police Seizes 20 Unregistered Motorcycles, Arrests 12 Suspects

The Islamabad Police have arrested 12 suspects and seized 20 unregistered motorcycles in an extensive search operation conducted in the jurisdiction of the Tarnol Police Station.

Advertisement

The news was revealed today by a spokesperson for the police, and it was learned that police officers have confiscated 20 motorcycles without paperwork and apprehended 12 suspects after raiding 70 houses, 25 stores and investigating 110 people.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Zone, Tassawar Iqbal, as per the directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Ahsan Younas. Also, one of the 12 suspects was freed after verification.

ALSO READ Islamabad Traffic Police Fines 4,097 Motorcyclists for Neglecting Helmets

IGP Younas revealed that search operations are being conducted against criminal elements in various parts of the city.

In other news, about 55 suspects were arrested in a huge raid in the jurisdiction of the Sabzi Mandi Police Station. The operation was ordered by the IGP Islamabad and conducted under the supervision of SP Saud Khan.

ALSO READ Islamabad Police Cracks Downs on Underage Drivers

According to a spokesman for the police on Monday, 55 people were arrested in searches of 70 homes and 200 people, and 35 of them were released after further investigations.