Karachi Red Line Bus Construction Work Begins, Sindh Police Announces New Routes

The construction of the Karachi Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Red Line project began yesterday and includes the completion of the path from Tank Chowk nearby Malir Halt to Safoora Chowrangi in the first phase.

The construction will affect the flow of traffic, and the Sindh Traffic Police has advised motorists to bypass the Tank Chowk to Saforra Chowrangi via Check Post No. 6, Malir Cantt route. The traffic police have also provided alternate routes in its diversion plan.

Alternate Routes

People traveling from Malir Cantt and the Motorway can use University Road which runs parallel to Malir Cantt Check Post No. 5 to reach Safoora Chowrangi.

Motorists headed towards University Route from Tank Chowk can enter Cantt Road and get on University Road via the road near Mosamiyat.

Traffic to Pehalwan Goth from Tank Chowk and Model Colony can use the Cantt Road. It can alternatively take the route towards Kamran Chowrangi and link to University Road from there, or take Habib University Road to reach Johar Chowrangi.

Chairman of the NED Urban and Infrastructure Engineering Department, Dr. Adnan Qadir, said that the Red Line runs from Tank Chowrangi to Safoora Chowrangi through Race Course Road. It continues on Karachi University Road to New MA Jinnah Road and ends at Naumaish Chowrangi.

He revealed that a three-story parking structure for the Green, Red, and Yellow Line BRTs will be built at Naumaish Chowrangi.

All the BRT routes end at Naumaish Chowrangi. Dr. Qadir added that a shuttle bus service from Naumaish to Merewether Tower is also in the pipeline.

