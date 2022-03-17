DIG Punjab Deploys 400 Traffic Wardens for PSL Matches in Lahore

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of the Punjab Traffic Police has requested the deployment of 400 traffic wardens, 27 senior traffic wardens, six DSPs, and one SP rank traffic police officer to aid the City Traffic Police Lahore (CTPL) control traffic during the Australia-Pakistan test cricket matches.

The matches will take place from 21 to 25 March, and DIG Traffic had written to the Chief Traffic Officers (CTOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) of at least 20 districts to request the deployment of wardens to Lahore so that the match may take place unhindered.

Dealing with Lahore’s traffic is tough even on regular days, and is worse for traffic police and commuters during such events. Several diversions or closures are set up on all of the city’s major highways as part of the security plan in most parts of the city, which creates traffic congestion.

The local traffic police were lambasted on mainstream and social media during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 7 matches last month, for not being able to manage the traffic situation.

When the conditions intensify, additional forces from other districts are called in to assist Lahore’s traffic wardens. However, the hardships of outstation wardens are multiplied as they have to manage a lot for nearly a week, including food and lodgings.

Via Express Tribune