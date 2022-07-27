Changan Launches Affordable Tesla Model 3 Competitor With Better Range

Changan has debuted Shenlan SL03 EV in China as a direct competitor to Tesla Model 3. The automaker has jointly developed Shenlan SL03 with Huawei and CATL. Among the trio’s other joint projects are two more EV brands, namely Avatr and Lumin.

Details

Shenlan SL03 will have two powertrain options:

The ‘EV’ version has a single electric motor that produces 218 horsepower (hp) and has a range of up to 700 kilometers

The extended range ‘EREV’ variant has a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter petrol engine and an electric motor that makes 258 hp with a range of up to 1,200 km

The Hydrogen Fuel Cell (HFCV) variant has the same range and power output as the EV but comes with the advantage of a quick hydrogen fuel fill-up

ALSO READ Toyota to Unveil 2023 Yaris Next Month [Video]

Being a Tesla Model 3 competitor, Shenlan SL03 is loaded with features including:

14.6-inch infotainment screen that turns 15 degrees left or right

Sporty steering wheel with a flat bottom

Wireless charging pad

A huge 1.9-square-meter sunroof

14 Sony speakers

Augmented Reality-HUD

34 autonomous driving sensors

A ‘4D’ LiDAR sensor

NID 3.0 and APA 7.0 systems for self-driving capability

The new EV also offers several other interesting facilities such as a 10-year or 300,000 km warranty, free 5-year internet connection for entertainment, an exclusive color (Nebula Blue), etc.

Shenlan SL03 starts from the equivalent of Rs. 5.8 million and goes up to Rs. 24.3 million.

ALSO READ Sindh Launches Another New Route for People’s Bus Service

Although the top end seems steep in terms of price, the base variant — with a range of over 700 km and a host of modern features — seems like a good value for money.