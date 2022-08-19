Morris-Garages Unveils Its High-End Sporty MG 7 Sedan

MG 7 has been revealed in China as it garnered appreciation from the onlookers. MG’s aggressive new design language carries over across the entire sedan which includes the MG 5 and the MG 6 sedans.
Car News China (CNC) recently shared a few photos of the MG 7, where it shares a striking resemblance with modern European sports sedans.
Design
The long nose, an aggressive front bumper that includes large cosmetic air vents, and a grille design that blends with the body panels allow for a sporty yet executive look.
Along the side, there’s stretched wheelbase, sharp shoulder line, relatively smooth design, and a rearward raked roofline that blends with a downward-sloping trunk lid to create a Sportback effect.
Around the back, Uni-V features an LED light bar identical to several modern high-end vehicles. The rear bumper looks overstyled with its massive black diffuser and quad-exhaust tips.
Interior
The interior also borrows styling cues from modern premium cars, with a sports steering wheel design, and a dash design dominated by massive screens. Leather, brushed aluminum, and piano-black trim pieces allow for a premium look.
Performance
MG 7 will have two variants with the following performance statistics:
- 300 VTGI — 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine that makes 185 horsepower (hp) and 300 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque and is mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox
- 405 VTGI Trophy — 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine with 257 hp and 405 Nm of torque and is paired to a 9-speed ZF automatic gearbox
Other Details and Price
Being a modern vehicle, MG 7 will have features such as MG Pilot autonomous driving, a modern all-digital cockpit, and amenities such as a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated seats, and various driver-assist modes.
MG is yet to announce the prices of its new sedan. However, given its marketing as a luxury sedan, it will likely be an expensive car.