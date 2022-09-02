Chery Becomes China’s Biggest Car Exporter in July

Chery Automobile has become China’s largest exporter of cars and SUVs. The automaker sold 50,614 vehicles outside of China, observing a Year-on-Year (YoY) increase of 90.1% in exports for July.

A report highlights that Chery has exported almost 200,000 vehicles from January to July 2022, recording a YoY increase of almost 37%. Chery’s global sales make up a third of the global sales amid several logistical issues.

Since early 2022, the Chinese carmaker has broken the monthly export records for Chinese auto brands. The company has achieved an average export growth rate of 60.5% since June 2022.

In specific, Chery exported 31,263 units of Tiggo 8 across the globe, observing a YoY increase of 43%. The report adds that the demand for Chery Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8 is growing at a rapid pace in several markets.

Chery in Pakistan

Chery made its return to Pakistan in partnership with Ghandhara Nissan Limited (GNL) in 2021. It launched its two new SUVs — Chery Tiggo 4 and Tiggo 8 Pro — earlier this year.

The former competes with Kia Stonic, Peugeot 2008, and MG ZS, while the latter competes with Haval H6, Changan Oshan X7, DFSK Glory 580, and other similar SUVs.

Tiggo 4 Pro

Tiggo 4 Pro is a 5-seater subcompact crossover SUV with a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine that sends 145 horsepower (hp) 210 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque to the front wheels via a DCT automatic gearbox.

Its shape embodies a traditional and family-friendly design concept, with a unique combination of a diamond-patterned grille, LED headlights, and Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) for a fashionable look.

Other high-tech features include a 7″ LCD instrument display, a 10.25″ floating central console panel, and an 8″ touch screen for climate control. In addition, Tiggo 4 Pro adopts a yacht-styled cockpit and a sharp line extension that allows for a premium feel.

Tiggo 8 Pro

The Tiggo 8 Pro is a midsize 7-seater crossover SUV that comes with a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine that sends 195 hp and 290 Nm of torque to the front wheels via a DCT automatic gearbox.

The SUV sports the signature Tiggo series diamond grille, automatic LED headlamps, and LED taillights. It has 18″ wheels, a 360° surround-view camera system, 6 curtain airbags, Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), a fully digital driver’s display, an advanced infotainment system, and a luxurious leather-wrapped interior, among other advanced features.

Market Position

Both SUVs have the latest features and are assembled locally. The current prices of Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro are Rs. 4,999,000 and Rs. 6,999,000 respectively.

Although both segments are quite competitive, a major deciding factor for car buyers these days is the ownership cost. Given that their competitors are either more expensive or priced the same, Chery Tiggo twins seem like promising prospects.