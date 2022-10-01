Kia Announces Discount For All Sportage Models

Kia Lucky Motor Corporation (KLMC) has announced a significant reduction in the prices of all variants of Sportage as part of a limited-time deal.

The development comes despite its announcement to retain new prices even after the rupee strengthened against the US Dollar (USD).

The new prices will be as follows:

Model Variant Old Price (Rs.) Discounted Price (Rs.) Decrease (Rs.) Sportage Alpha 6,250,000 5,999,000 251,000 FWD 6,,750,000 6,649,000 101,000 AWD 7,250,000 7,149,000 101,000

It is worth noting that the KLMC has not disclosed any expiry date for its limited-time offer. Besides, it often announces price reductions on its models, such as the one on the Sorento earlier this year and another on the Sportage in 2019.

Previously, Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) reopened the bookings for Kia vehicles after deciding to maintain inflated prices despite rupee appreciating in value and the government’s decision to ease import restrictions.

In this regard, a dealership representative informed ProPakistani that the company is taking bookings for all models with a one-month minimum delivery time.