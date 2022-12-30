News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

PBC Makes Some High-Tech Suggestions to Save Energy

By Waleed Shah | Published Dec 30, 2022 | 7:01 pm

Pakistan Business Council (PBC) has submitted proposals for the conservation and reduction of energy.

The proposals include suggestions such as:

  • Work from home three days a week in large cities
  • Prohibition of driving on Sundays
  • Reduction in the speed limit on highways

Additionally, PBC proposed banning vehicle sharing and covering small distances on foot or via bicycle. They also recommended the elimination of business travel.

PBC also suggested the usage of high-speed trains instead of airlines, especially for nighttime travel. Pakistan should likewise adhere to the International Energy Agency’s 10-point criteria.

Electric Cabs

The Sindh government announced last month that it will soon start an electric taxi service in Karachi to provide citizens with modern, affordable, and environmentally-friendly transportation options.

Information and Transport Minister of Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon, revealed this after examining the construction of the Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service corridor.

He added that the existing ride-hailing services have increased their fares massively. This has made the introduction of a new, less expensive taxi service even more crucial.

Memon stated that the Sindh government is diligently striving to introduce a new environmentally friendly and comfortable taxi service in Karachi. This project will be available for public use soon.


