China to Produce World’s First EV With a Semi-Solid State Battery

Solid-state batteries may be the next big thing in the automotive industry, but experts are still skeptical. Still, Seres — backed by Huawei and DFSK — announced a new Seres 5 SUV with a 90kWh semi-solid state battery pack and 530 km WLTP range.

The Ganfeng Lithium ternary semi-solid state battery will debut in the updated Seres 5 SUV in 2023. Huawei’s nationwide showroom network will sell Aito EVs and the Seres 5.

ALSO READ Vlektra is Now Producing Premium Electric Bikes in Pakistan

The company only revealed that the new battery uses a proprietary advanced material and solid-state technology to improve battery safety and energy density. With a 90 kWh pack, Seres 5 will be able to travel up to 530 km.

Ganfeng Lithium is building the largest solid-state battery production facility in China with a 20 GWh battery manufacturing site.

Other than the advanced battery tech, Seres 5 also has other cutting-edge features. The company’s partnership with RoboSense will equip all Seres EVs with LiDAR sensors, starting with the Seres 5 SUV.

ALSO READ Pakistan-Made Electric Scooter Costs Less Than Honda 125

Late last year, a Chinese automaker, Nio failed to release the ET7 electric SUV with the 150kWh semi-solid state battery and 1,000km range due to battery reliability issues. Whether or not Seres 5 will see the same fate, remains to be seen.