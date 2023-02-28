Take a Look at Honda City 2023 Facelift Photos Before Launch

The photos of the upcoming Honda City facelift have been leaked. The photos show exterior and interior changes for the sedan before its reported 23 March 2023 launch in India.

The first thing to notice is a slimmer chrome trim piece on top of a refreshed grille with a honeycomb pattern. Reangled towards the headlights, the new grille is boxier.

The bumper is redesigned as well with new air-intakes, Civic-inspired fog lights, and an aggressive front splitter. The new model also gets 16-inch alloy wheels with a slight redesign.

Inside, the changes are minimal. The Indian-spec car has a beige interior, but ASEAN-spec cars will likely have a black interior. Reports suggest that the new city will get a wireless charging pad, sunroof, and a mildly refreshed infotainment unit.

The new model will have the same 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine with 121 horsepower and 145 Newton meters of torque in all markets.

Other market-specific options include:

A 1.5-liter petrol-electric hybrid with 109 hp and 253 Nm of torque

A turbocharged 1.0-liter 3-cylinder with 122 hp and 173 Nm of torque

A 1.5-liter turbodiesel with 100 hp and 200 Nm of torque

The new model is slated for a global launch in India on 23 March 2023, followed by the Thai launch before it spreads across the ASEAN region.