Tesla Model Y is a Work of Art: Toyota Executive

A Toyota executive acknowledged that the Tesla Model Y is a “work of art” after the development team disassembled the electric SUV for examination.

The Japanese automotive giant is widely regarded as the pioneer of hybrid vehicles. Although, the company has lagged behind in electric vehicle (EV) development and has also lobbied against the swift takeover of EVs.

However, Toyota’s new CEO Koji Sato seems more open to EV normalization. As part of its renewed effort to invest in EVs, Toyota took a Tesla Model Y and disassembled it for research purposes. It bears mentioning that Model Y is currently the most popular EV in the world.

A Toyota executive who participated in the disassembly told Automotive News that Tesla’s electric SUV is a “work of art”. The simplicity of Tesla’s vehicle architecture and powertrain appears to have particularly impressed the Japanese automaker.

Despite producing automobiles for nearly a century, Toyota has encountered difficulties with its transition to EVs. Toyota’s first global all-electric vehicle, the bZ4x, had a significant safety recall that has slowed the EV development plan.

ALSO READ Kia Increases Prices of All Cars Except its Best-Seller

Now, it is attempting to learn from Tesla as it prepares to launch EVs in 2026 on a new platform.