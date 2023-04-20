Chery Displays Omada 5 EV at Auto Shanghai 2023

Chery’s Auto Shanghai 2023 booth featured the Omoda 5 electric vehicle (EV). Although details are scarce, the electric Omoda 5 SUV appears to be in final production form. The SUV competes with the likes of Changan Uni-T, Lexus RX, and other similar cars.

Omoda 5 EV has an output of 150 kW (204 hp) and 400 Nm. It has a 64 kWh battery and a WLTP-rated range of 450 km on a single charge. DC fast charging from 0-80% takes 40 minutes, while regular AC charging takes about 5 hours.

The EV looks like a futuristic, battery-powered car. The bold, elaborate grille is replaced by a simpler, blocked-off nose. The front fascia displays China’s Chery sub-brand Omoda. It also has Aero wheels that are two-tone.

Blue and yellow stitching-combo and pale wood trim make the Shanghai show car’s interior refreshing. The modern dashboard’s co-joined screens, angled phone slots, and Chery steering boss have been carried over from the petrol-powered Omada 5, while the gear levers are gone.

Reports speculate that the SUV will cost around Rs. 9.5 million, which is a big amount for a compact crossover SUV. The EV is set for launch in Q4 2023.