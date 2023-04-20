News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Chery Displays Omada 5 EV at Auto Shanghai 2023

By Waleed Shah | Published Apr 20, 2023 | 1:55 pm

Chery’s Auto Shanghai 2023 booth featured the Omoda 5 electric vehicle (EV). Although details are scarce, the electric Omoda 5 SUV appears to be in final production form. The SUV competes with the likes of Changan Uni-T, Lexus RX, and other similar cars.

Omoda 5 EV has an output of 150 kW (204 hp) and 400 Nm. It has a 64 kWh battery and a WLTP-rated range of 450 km on a single charge. DC fast charging from 0-80% takes 40 minutes, while regular AC charging takes about 5 hours.

The EV looks like a futuristic, battery-powered car. The bold, elaborate grille is replaced by a simpler, blocked-off nose. The front fascia displays China’s Chery sub-brand Omoda. It also has Aero wheels that are two-tone.

ALSO READ

Blue and yellow stitching-combo and pale wood trim make the Shanghai show car’s interior refreshing. The modern dashboard’s co-joined screens, angled phone slots, and Chery steering boss have been carried over from the petrol-powered Omada 5, while the gear levers are gone.

Reports speculate that the SUV will cost around Rs. 9.5 million, which is a big amount for a compact crossover SUV. The EV is set for launch in Q4 2023.


lens

Pakistani Pacer Mohammad Hasnain Looks Dapper in Vacation Pictures in the UK
Read more in lens

proproperty

Lahore to Become a New Metropolitan Hub Through Ruda’s Twin City Concept: Punjab Minister
Read more in proproperty
close
>