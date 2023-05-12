Yamaha YBR125G’s New Color Option Officially Launched

Yamaha has officially launched a new color option for its flagship bike, YBR 125G. The bike was spotted yesterday, sporting a vibrant color that appeared to be bright red in the photo.

However, the company has officially made the announcement of its launch, as per which, the new color is Matte-Orange. According to the ad, the company has seemingly offered the new paint job as a replacement for the gloss-red paint.

The paint options now include Matte-Grey, Metallic Black, and Matte Orange. The remaining features are the same as before.

While the company hasn’t highlighted the price of the bike with the new color, it is likely that the Matte Orange YBR125G will also cost Rs. 410,000.

Yamaha Price Hikes

Earlier this month, Yamaha announced its third price hike of 2023 for its motorcycle lineup, taking the price of its bikes up to Rs. 410,000. In 2022, Yamaha increased bike prices seven times.

The cheapest Yamaha bike is YB 125Z which costs Rs. 356,000. The most expensive Yamaha bike is YBR 125G (Matte Gray) which costs Rs. 410,000. Given the current prices, the demand for YBR125G is likely to remain at a downward trajectory, despite the cosmetic upgrade.