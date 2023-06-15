Abu Dhabi to Get The World’s Biggest Wave Pool

Modon Properties has announced a new project on Hudayriyat Island in Abu Dhabi. They are building the world’s biggest man-made wave pool, powered by Kelly Slater Wave Co. technology.

The project, called Surf Abu Dhabi, is set to open by the end of 2023. It will be the largest and most advanced artificial wave facility ever created.

ALSO READ Sharjah Announces Special Gifts for Renewing Vehicle Registration

Modon Properties is working with Kelly Slater Wave to design this surfing destination. It will offer an incredible surfing experience, including the world’s longest ride, the biggest barrel, and the largest man-made wave pool.

Surf Abu Dhabi will transform Abu Dhabi into a top spot for sports and leisure. It hopes to attract all kinds of people, from beginners to professional surfers. The complex will not only provide a fantastic place to surf but also become a venue for major international events.

Surf Abu Dhabi will combine exceptional waves, state-of-the-art technology, and a thriving surfing community.

The anticipation is building as people around the world look forward to experiencing this groundbreaking project.

Note: The picture is for illustrative purposes only.