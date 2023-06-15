Hyundai’s Flagship Electric Car Spotted in Camouflage

Hyundai Ioniq 7, a three-row midsize crossover based on Kia EV9’s E-GMP platform, will lead the automaker’s electric SUV lineup. The new SUV’s spy shots resemble its Kia cousin and the previous year’s concept designs. The body and roofline resemble EV9, whereas the fascia covers suggest a different front and rear design.

Hyundai Ioniq 7 follows the concept in many aspects. The production car has regular doors and side windows instead of pillarless coach doors from the concept, but the front and back lighting design looks the same.

ALSO READ Toyota Hilux Once Again Among Best-Selling Cars in May 2023

An enlarged 126-inch wheelbase, tall canopy, and flat floor provide the Ioniq 7 “a completely new dimension of space,” according to Hyundai. The Kia EV9 platform means at least three drivetrain options, including single-motor rear-wheel drive and dual-motor all-wheel drive.

Ioniq 7 will support 800V rapid charging like other Hyundai and Kia EVs using the E-GMP platform. The production vehicle will have a 100-kilowatt-hour battery with 300 miles of range and 308 horsepower.

ALSO READ Honda Hasn’t Sold a Single Civic in Three Months

Hyundai is investing $7.4 billion in US EV manufacturing until 2025. Since the Ioniq 5 and Ionic 6 launched last year, the company has rapidly increased EV production. Ionic 7 may launch in late fall or early 2024.