MPCHS Multi Gardens B-17 Islamabad: A CDA-Approved Housing Scheme

MPCHS Multi Gardens B-17 Islamabad is a CDA-approved housing scheme developed by the Multi Professionals Cooperative Housing Society (MPCHS).

The plot prices in B-17 Multi Gardens are kept low, and the development charges are included in the payment plan, along with the cost of providing utilities such as gas, electricity, and water. The affordability is also maintained in MPCHS Multi Gardens Phase 2, expected to be located near Chakri Road.

Developers & Owners

MPCHS Multi Gardens B-17 Islamabad is developed by the Multi Professionals Cooperative Housing Society (MPCHS). Established under the “Cooperative Societies Act of 1925,” MPCHS aims to promote real estate investments and developments. With a track record of remarkable delivery speed and quality, MPCHS is a trusted name in the real estate industry of Pakistan.

B-17 Islamabad NOC

The No Objection Certificate (NOC) for MPCHS Multi Gardens B-17 Islamabad is duly approved by the Capital Development Authority (CDA). The approval for Multi Gardens Phase 1 was granted on 30-01-2008, and for Multi Gardens Phase 2 on 07-03-2008. Additionally, the layout plans of several blocks in MPCHS Multi Gardens B-17 are approved by the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) as some areas of the society lie outside the territory of Islamabad.

Location

MPCHS Multi Gardens B-17 Islamabad is located on GT Road/Peshawar Road, near M-1 Motorway offering serene views of Margalla Hills. The prime location offers easy access and has the potential for high returns on investment.

Master Plan

The master plan of MPCHS B-17 Islamabad was designed using smart town planning practices. The society covers a land area of 12,000 Kanal, with 3,845 Kanals reserved for future expansion. It offers a well-designed and developed housing society with excellent infrastructure.

B-17 Islamabad Land Distribution

MPCHS Multi Gardens B-17 Islamabad offers approximately 9,000 plots for sale. The blocks and sectors within the society provide various plot sizes, including 5 Marla, 8 Marla, 10 Marla, 14 Marla, and 1 Kanal. The society is complete with essential amenities such as electricity, gas, water lines, mosques, parks, commercial areas, schools, and colleges.

B-17 Islamabad Payment Plan

MPCHS Multi Gardens B-17 Islamabad offers an affordable payment plan with easy installments for both residential and commercial plots. The society also provides options for renting houses or apartments from property owners.

MPCHS Multi Gardens Phase-II

MPCHS Multi Gardens is planning to launch Phase 2 of the society. The project will be located on Chakri Road, near Faisal Town Phase 2, offering a golden investment opportunity in Rawalpindi.

B-17 Multi Gardens Islamabad Luxury Apartments, Houses, and Commercial Plots

In addition to residential plots, MPCHS Multi Gardens B-17 Islamabad offers luxury apartments, houses, and commercial plots for sale. The society has several projects within its premises, including Green Heights, Capital Square, Indus Vista Apartments, and Cloud Tower-1 Apartments, providing a range of options for interested buyers.

B-17 Islamabad Development Status

The development of MPCHS Multi Gardens B-17 is in progress, with a significant portion already completed. The main gate entrance, development in blocks A, B, and C, and the Mian Akhtar Avenue are some of the completed developments within the society. The ongoing development work includes the construction of roads, infrastructure, parks, and other facilities.

With its CDA approval, convenient location, affordable prices, and world-class amenities, MPCHS Multi Gardens B-17 Islamabad presents an attractive investment opportunity for those seeking a modern and comfortable lifestyle in the capital city.

Facilities and Amenities

MPCHS Multi Gardens B-17 Islamabad offers a wide range of facilities and amenities to cater to the needs of its residents. Some of the key features include:

Parks and Green Spaces Mosques Schools and Colleges Commercial Areas Health Facilities Security and Gated Community Underground Utilities Community Centers

Property Prices in Comparison

When considering an investment in MPCHS Multi Gardens B-17 Islamabad or searching for a house for sale in B 17 Islamabad, it’s essential to understand the property prices in the area. Among the neighboring housing schemes, DHA Phase 5 Islamabad is known for its upscale amenities and prime location, which generally leads to higher property prices. The average price for a 1 kanal residential plot in DHA Phase 5 ranges from PKR 30 million to PKR 50 million.

Bahria Town Phase 7 Islamabad offers a range of property options and falls within the mid-range category. The average price for a 1 kanal residential plot in Bahria Town Phase 7 is approximately PKR 18 million to PKR 30 million.

Gulberg Greens Islamabad, located adjacent to MPCHS Multi Gardens B-17, offers a serene environment and property prices that are generally comparable. The average price for a 1 kanal residential plot in Gulberg Greens is around PKR 22 million to PKR 37 million.

Lastly, if you’re searching for a plot for sale in B 17 Islamabad on a budget, Gulshan-e-Sehat Islamabad provides budget-friendly alternative with relatively lower property prices compared to the other neighboring societies. The average price for a 1 kanal residential plot in Gulshan-e-Sehat is approximately PKR 9 million to PKR 14 million.

By considering the property prices in these nearby societies when looking for a house for sale in B 17 Islamabad or a plot for sale in B 17 Islamabad, investors can make informed decisions and evaluate the relative value and potential return on investment offered by MPCHS Multi Gardens B-17 Islamabad. It’s important for investors to conduct thorough research, consult with real estate professionals, and consider factors such as location, amenities, development progress, and future prospects. Property prices may fluctuate over time due to market conditions and demand.

Investment Potential of MPCHS Multi Gardens B-17 Islamabad

Investing in MPCHS Multi Gardens B-17 Islamabad is considered a lucrative opportunity due to several factors. The society’s CDA approval, reliable developer, and prime location make it an attractive option for both end-users and investors. The development progress, ongoing infrastructure projects, and the availability of various plot sizes and property types contribute to its investment potential.

Additionally, the society’s proximity to major transportation routes, including GT Road and the M-1 Motorway, enhances its accessibility and potential for future growth. The surrounding natural beauty of Margalla Hills adds to the overall appeal of the area.

Over the years, MPCHS Multi Gardens B-17 Islamabad has witnessed steady appreciation in property prices, making it a desirable investment choice. The society’s well-planned infrastructure, amenities, and future development prospects further contribute to its investment viability.