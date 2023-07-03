A Pictorial Journey of Pakistani Toyota Corolla as It Turns 10 Years Old

The 11th-generation Toyota Corolla has turned 10 years old in Pakistan today, as pointed out by AutoXfinity.

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) launched the 11th generation Corolla in Pakistan in July 2014. Since then, it has gone through two facelifts — one in 2016 and one in 2020 (the Corolla X).

The car entered its 10th year of manufacturing in July 2023, becoming Pakistan’s longest-running Corolla model. Prior to this, the locally assembled 7th-generation (AE100) was the longest-running Corolla model, which lasted from 1993 until 2002.

After that, they launched the 9th generation Toyota Corolla in Pakistan. The car also introduced Pakistan to the legendary 2NZ-FE 1.3-liter four-cylinder petrol engine. Due to its impressive reliability and great fuel economy, the engine remained in service from 2003 up until 2019 in XLI and GLI models.

November 2018 saw the global launch of the 12th-generation Toyota Corolla, which underwent a facelift in 2022. For a while, there were talks of Pakistan finally getting the latest generation Corolla in 2021. However, those rumors were quickly quashed by the monumental rise in inflation in 2022.

Toyota may possibly launch the 13th-generation Corolla in 2025 around the globe. Yet, introducing the new Corolla in Pakistan is seemingly not on Toyota IMC’s agenda.

The company was to launch the locally assembled Toyota Corolla Cross in Pakistan in H1 2023. However, the import restrictions and the resultant production hiccups have slowed that process down. For now, like many other carmakers, Toyota’s sole focus is to stay afloat during these challenging times.

Despite being a decade old, Toyota Corolla is still among the best-selling cars in Pakistan. It is widely regarded for having bullet-proof reliability, decent performance, good practicality, and amazing resale value.

Given its high demand and popularity in Pakistan, it is safe to assume that the 11th-generation Corolla is not going anywhere anytime soon.