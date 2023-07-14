Lahore Traffic Police Fines Over 150,000 Motorcyclists Without Helmets in Just 9 Days

Lahore traffic police have intensified action against motorcyclists traveling without helmets.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Mustansar Feroze, the department has issued challans to 152,888 motorcyclists in the past nine days.

He added that the traffic police had issued fines to 23,767 motorcyclists and that over 38,000 motorcycles had been seized from various neighborhoods in Lahore.

The documents of 77,119 motorcycles were seized for violating the helmet law in Lahore, according to the CTO. The department has been ordered to maintain a zero-tolerance policy against the violators of traffic laws.

Feroze stated that the intention of the traffic police is not solely to issue tickets, but rather to protect the public. He urged citizens to wear helmets to safeguard themselves and their loved ones.

The CTO instructed traffic police to intensify their crackdown on helmetless motorcyclists in all parts of Lahore. The department has ordered strict legal action against those who do not comply with the orders and get fined repeatedly for not wearing helmets.