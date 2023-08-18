MG to Increase HS Essence Price Soon

Since the launch of the locally-assembled HS Essence SUV, MG Pakistan has been relatively consistent in terms of maintaining prices. Although, now that the dollar rate has reached a new high, the company is gearing up for a price hike.

According to a recent update from a reliable source, MG has decided to increase the prices of the HS Essence by Rs. 300,000.

As of September 1, 2023, the new price of HS Essence will be as follows:

Model Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) MG HS Essence 8,699,000 8,999,000 300,000

MG Pakistan recently shared its plans to introduce two new variants of the HS SUV. The models will be Excite and 2.0 AWD, in a bid to further strengthen its market presence against its competitors.

MG shared this information while hosting a press tour last month. Also, as part of its expansion strategy, MG is eyeing the sedan segment, which currently holds 45% market share.

General Manager Marketing Division, Asif Ahmed, expressed optimism about the potential of the sedan market and revealed that their first sedan offering might be the MG GT.

For now, the details regarding the launch of new variants, their features, and prices are unknown. Although, with their arrival, HS will likely become an even greater threat to other compact crossover SUVs.