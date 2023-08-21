Hyundai Santa Fe Spotted at Photoshoot in Northern Areas

Hyundai Nishat is reportedly cooking up something exciting for the midsize crossover SUV segment.

As per recent reports, a 4th generation Hyundai Santa Fe was spotted in the northern areas. Interestingly, there were two units of the crossover SUV present at the scene with a camera crew.

According to Pakwheels, the location was Deosai Plains, which was chosen by Hyundai Nishat for a teaser or trailer shoot. The videos and reports imply that the company is gearing up to launch the locally assembled version of the SUV soon.

While the automaker is keeping a tight lid on the affair, speculations suggest that Hyundai will launch the 4th generation Santa Fe in its hybrid form, which would be a first for Pakistan’s locally assembled midsize crossover SUV market.

Up until recently, the SUV was sold in its Completely Built-Up (CBU) form. Although the massive price tag did not help its sales.

The company plans to return with the locally assembled version to compete with Kia Sorento, Chery Tiggo 8 Pro, and Changan Oshan X7.