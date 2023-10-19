Check Out This Custom Electric Suzuki Bolan Built by a Local Professor

Soaring fuel costs have encouraged people to get more creative. In such an instance, a local professor has converted a Suzuki Bolan to an electric vehicle (EV).

Talking about his project, the owner and developer of the EV Bolan said that he integrated a 20KW lithium iron phosphate setup, which was imported from China. He says that this battery package has the lowest risk of exploding.

He added that it produces a maximum speed of 100 km/h with a range of approximately 200km. Furthermore, an Android application has also been created, aimed at replicating meter data on smartphones. The battery will last for up to 2,000 charge cycles, according to the professor.

The cabin height has been increased in this Bolan to accommodate batteries of 200 Ah at 96W under the rear seat. Additionally, modifications have been made to the seats to make them more friendly for commercial utility.

It takes only two hours to fully charge with the help of a fast charger.

Moreover, a custom-built touch-sensitive digital meter has also been installed in the vehicle to show speed, battery and motor temperature, range, and total distance traveled. The EV Bolan also has a reverse camera and regenerative braking.

To enhance the utility of the vehicle, the owner plans to install a range extender in the future. Taking all factors into account, we could expect the EV Bolan to cost Rs. 2.5 to 3 million. However, it is pertinent to mention that the project is still in its prototype phase.

Via: PakWheels