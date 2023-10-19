China’s “Tesla” Wants to Sell Electric Cars in Pakistan: Minister

Caretaker Commerce Minister Dr. Gohar Ejaz said on Thursday that Chinese electric vehicle (EV) conglomerate BYD Company Limited is considering investment opportunities in Pakistan.

“Had a productive meeting with BYD, the global leader in EVs. They’re considering investment opportunities in Pakistan 🇵🇰. Informed them about our gov’s policy & #SIFC. Promised full backing for their new ventures,” he said in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter).

Had a productive meeting with BYD, the global leader in EVs. They're considering investment opportunities in Pakistan 🇵🇰. Informed them about our gov's policy & #SIFC. Promised full backing for their new ventures. #InvestInPakistan #EVFuture pic.twitter.com/8JghoN1Kr5 — Dr Gohar Ejaz (@Gohar_Ejaz1) October 19, 2023

ALSO READ Suzuki Also Shuts Down Car Plant After Honda and Toyota

BYD Co. Ltd. is a publicly listed Chinese conglomerate manufacturing company headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. The company has two major subsidiaries, BYD Auto and BYD Electronic.

BYD duels with Elon Musk’s Tesla for the No. 1 rank in worldwide production of EVs. Notably, American businessman Warren Buffet owns 3 percent shares in the Chinese company.

BYD’s overall business is more diversified than its rivals since it also makes handset components and photovoltaics. Among its top customers are Dell, Apple, Xiaomi, and Huawei.