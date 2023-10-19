News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

China’s “Tesla” Wants to Sell Electric Cars in Pakistan: Minister

By ProPK Staff | Published Oct 19, 2023 | 1:17 pm

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Caretaker Commerce Minister Dr. Gohar Ejaz said on Thursday that Chinese electric vehicle (EV) conglomerate BYD Company Limited is considering investment opportunities in Pakistan.

“Had a productive meeting with BYD, the global leader in EVs. They’re considering investment opportunities in Pakistan 🇵🇰. Informed them about our gov’s policy & #SIFC. Promised full backing for their new ventures,” he said in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter).

ALSO READ

BYD Co. Ltd. is a publicly listed Chinese conglomerate manufacturing company headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. The company has two major subsidiaries, BYD Auto and BYD Electronic.

BYD duels with Elon Musk’s Tesla for the No. 1 rank in worldwide production of EVs. Notably, American businessman Warren Buffet owns 3 percent shares in the Chinese company.

BYD’s overall business is more diversified than its rivals since it also makes handset components and photovoltaics. Among its top customers are Dell, Apple, Xiaomi, and Huawei.


lens

Sonya Hussyn Paints The Town Red In Svelte Scarlet Gown
Read more in lens

proproperty

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Collaborates with WAPDA to Address Water Shortage in Islamabad
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>