Clarification: Pak Suzuki Has Not Reduced Car Prices

We recently published a news piece regarding a price cut by Pak Suzuki Motor Company, otherwise called PSMC or Suzuki.

The news piece mentioned that Alto, WagonR, Cultus and Swift models were all subject to a price reduction that varied by different models.

The information about the price cut came from a well-reputed source with no prior history of wrongly reported information. However, they happened to be wrong in this case and we decided to take the news piece down for the sake of reporting the truth about the matter.

The Head of Pak Suzuki’s Public Relations Department, Mr. Shafiq Ahmed Shaikh commented on the matter saying:

The news with reference to the reduction of prices of Pak Suzuki vehicles is totally and completely wrong and fake. At present Pak Suzuki has NOT reduced the price of any vehicle.

We will keep you posted on any further developments on this front.