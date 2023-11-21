You Can Now Register or Transfer Your Car or Bike at Your Doorstep in Punjab

The Punjab Excise Department has decided to eliminate the need for visiting its offices for the registration and transfer of motorcycles and cars.

In an announcement on its social media handles, the department announced that it will soon be introducing another service. Citizens across Punjab will be able to register or transfer their vehicles from the comfort of their own homes.

ALSO READ Umar Saif Confirms Urgent Need to Hire IT Graduates in the Industry

How to Avail the Service:

According to the Excise Department, anyone can schedule an appointment for the registration and transfer of their vehicles by calling on the Punjab Information Technology Board’s helpline 080008786

After scheduling the appointment, an official of the Excise Department will arrive at your doorstep.

The fee for new registration or transfer of vehicle can be easily paid through online banking. The department official will provide the payment slip ID (PSID) at your doorstep.

The vehicle owner will be allotted the registration number at his/her doorstep. Later, the documents will be dispatched through Pakistan Post to the owner after being scanned at the excise office.

ALSO READ Google Maps Gets a Number of Convenient Features

This doorstep service by the Excise Department will make the tedious process of vehicle registration and transfer convenient. Furthermore, it will also save valuable time.