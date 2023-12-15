Lahore Traffic Police Launches Door-to-Door Licensing Facility for Students

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Ammara Athar has initiated a door-to-door licensing service for students in various universities and colleges across the city. This announcement was made by the Lahore Traffic Police on their official Twitter handle, marking a major step towards enhancing road safety and awareness among young drivers.

The new initiative by the Lahore Traffic Police aims to make the process of obtaining a driving license more accessible for students. Recognizing the busy schedules and challenges faced by students in balancing academic commitments with other responsibilities, this service brings the licensing process right to their educational institutions.

ALSO READ Lahore’s First Female CTO Announces Special Driving Centers for Women

This move is expected to encourage more students to legally obtain their driving licenses, promoting responsible driving habits among the youth.

The door-to-door licensing facility is not just a convenience for students; it’s a strategic effort to improve road safety. By making it easier for young people to get licensed, the Lahore Traffic Police are ensuring that more drivers on the road are trained, tested, and aware of traffic laws. This initiative is also likely to increase awareness about the importance of holding a valid driving license, which has been a focus of the Lahore Traffic Police in recent times.

ALSO READ Lahore Gets Four New Driving License Test Spots

This initiative follows a series of efforts by the Lahore Traffic Police to enhance road safety and compliance with traffic laws. Previously, the department had expressed intentions to double fines for driving without a license and had expanded the number of driving license test spots in the city. The door-to-door licensing service for students is a continuation of these efforts, tailored to address the specific needs of the youth.

By bringing the licensing process to educational institutions, the department is not only making it more convenient for students to obtain licenses but also embedding the culture of responsible driving from a young age. This initiative is expected to have a positive impact on road safety and awareness in Lahore.