Army Officer’s Stolen iPhones in Karachi Get Recovered Within Hours

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Dec 22, 2023 | 5:57 pm

In a swift action against street criminals, Karachi police traced and apprehended two suspects who had snatched expensive mobile phones from an officer of the Pakistan Army within 48 hours.

According to details, an army officer was the victim of a street robbery when two individuals snatched his iPhones on the Malir Cantt Road.

With the help of technical equipment, police officials carried out a raid in a Korangi locality, apprehending two suspects named Ali Raza and Usman. The police also recovered two models of iPhone 14 Pro Max and two pistols from the possession of the suspects.

The police revealed that both the individuals were involved in robbing citizens in the Malir Cantt Road, Mausamiyat, and Model Colony areas.

Additionally, they were wanted by the District East and Korangi police for their involvement in several street crime cases.

Arsalan Khattak

lens

>