Kia to Launch EV3 Concept Electric Car in 2024

Kia Motors is set to unveil its new EV3 concept car, which is set to join the company’s lineup of electric vehicles (EVs) later this year. Described as a compact version of the popular EV6 or a condensed iteration of the EV9, the EV3 will compete with other small electric crossovers like the Volvo EX30 and Hyundai Kona.

Kia aims to distinguish the EV3 by offering it at a competitive entry price of £28,000 (around Rs. 73.7 lac), significantly lower than its competitors, although skeptics remain cautious until official pricing is confirmed.

ALSO READ Realme is Also Launching a New Phone Series Soon

With the EV3, Kia intends to “popularize” electric cars, despite facing criticism from some quarters following the concept’s unveiling. However, the company remains optimistic about the EV3’s potential.

Drawing inspiration from its larger sibling, the EV9, the EV3 boasts several design cues, including a sharp headlamp cluster, futuristic alloy wheels, and a distinct square-shaped profile. While these elements are expected to feature in the production version, exact details remain to be seen.

Inside, Kia promises ample customization options for the EV3, although features like camping tables, swivel seats, and fridges, which were proposed for the EV5, may not be included.

Following the launch of the EV3, Kia’s electric vehicle lineup will expand further with the introduction of the EV4 concept and the production version of the EV5. The company is aiming to achieve an all-electric lineup by 2035. In addition to passenger cars, Kia is also venturing into the electric commercial vehicle market with the introduction of battery-powered vans, known as the PV5 and PV7.