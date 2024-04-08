KP Extends BRT Peshawar’s Operating Hours Ahead of Eid ul Fitr 2024

In a bid to facilitate citizens’ shopping needs during the final days of Ramadan, TransPeshawar has taken steps to adjust its schedule temporarily.

Recognizing the increased shopping activities during this period, the city’s main metro bus service will now extend its operating hours deeper into the night.

According to the spokesperson of TransPeshawar, the bus service will commence daily at 7 am, ensuring an early start to accommodate commuters.

Moreover, it will continue its operations until midnight, providing an extended window for people to travel conveniently for their shopping errands.

This decision underscores TransPeshawar’s commitment to serving the community’s needs by offering enhanced transportation options during significant events like Ramadan.

By extending the bus service hours, TransPeshawar aims to ease the burden of transportation for citizens, enabling them to engage in their religious and cultural practices with greater ease and convenience.

BRT Peshawar is considered a successful mass transit project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and has received international recognition. Its approach includes special buses on the main corridor and feeder routes across the city, ensuring accessibility for residents from all parts of Peshawar.

Reports suggest that hundreds of thousands of passengers use the BRT bus service daily, highlighting its vital role in the city’s transportation system.