Haval H6 Gets Facelift in China

Great Wall Motor’s popular SUV, the Haval H6, is undergoing a facelift in the company’s effort to keep its lineup fresh and competitive in the market. Despite facing increased competition, the Haval H6 remains a crucial model for Great Wall Motor, maintaining its status as the company’s best-selling Haval model.

According to details revealed by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the refreshed Haval H6 is classified as a continuation of the third-generation model, which first debuted in 2020.

However, there are notable changes, including an increase in length by 50 mm, now measuring 4703 mm. One of the most significant updates is the redesigned front fascia, featuring a larger grille and prominent light strips extending from the headlights. At the rear, the car adopts a more traditional light cluster arrangement, departing from the through-strip lights seen in the previous model.

Haval H6 experienced a refresh last year, where the original large grille was replaced with a more enclosed design. This year’s update introduces a return to the bold grille design, enhancing the SUV’s visual appeal. In 2023, the H6 ranked as the sixth best-selling SUV in China, with sales totaling 226,024 units. Great Wall Motor aims to maintain this momentum with the refreshed model.

Powertrain options are expected to remain unchanged, offering a choice between a 1.5T engine producing 181 hp paired with a 7-speed wet dual-clutch gearbox and a 2.0T engine delivering 228 hp, also matched with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Additionally, hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions are anticipated, catering to diverse consumer preferences.

The Haval H6 facelift is likely to make its public debut at the upcoming Beijing Auto Show, with sales expected to commence later this year. As sales of the third-generation H6 commenced in 2020, this facelift may represent the final update before the anticipated launch of the fourth-generation model.